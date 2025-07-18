Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) was $0.73 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. GOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.62 and its Current Ratio is at 3.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on April 15, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On April 15, 2025, Alliance Global Partners reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $8.50.

On November 11, 2024, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 ’25 when SPENCER JOHN N JR bought 10,000 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 9,800 led to the insider holds 11,402 shares of the business.

Sharkey John W. bought 6,000 shares of GOVX for $5,940 on Apr 10 ’25. The VP, Business Development now owns 6,191 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On Apr 01 ’25, another insider, DODD DAVID A, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,800 and bolstered with 36,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOVX now has a Market Capitalization of 18381604 and an Enterprise Value of 11973397. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.141 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.487.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOVX is 3.30, which has changed by -0.7685811 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $11.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.47%.

Shares Statistics:

GOVX traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 4030020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.08M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.53% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of 1749772800 were 538737 with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 1747267200 on 776738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 538737 and a Short% of Float of 3.4099999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0