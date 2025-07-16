Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) was $15.47 for the day, down -6.07% from the previous closing price of $16.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.85 million shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On May 19, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $19.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on May 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when Foutch Randy A bought 3,800 shares for $26.25 per share. The transaction valued at 99,750 led to the insider holds 30,624 shares of the business.

Chariag Belgacem bought 37,356 shares of HP for $1,011,600 on Feb 10 ’25. The Director now owns 54,606 shares after completing the transaction at $27.08 per share. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, LINDSAY JOHN W, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $27.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 551,000 and bolstered with 691,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HP now has a Market Capitalization of 1537974784 and an Enterprise Value of 3726120960. As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.208 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.496.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HP is 0.84, which has changed by -0.59731054 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $42.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.06%.

Shares Statistics:

HP traded an average of 2.17M shares per day over the past three months and 2018440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.46M. Insiders hold about 3.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.55% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of 1749772800 were 8156265 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1747267200 on 8975037. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8156265 and a Short% of Float of 12.109999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.0, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.060716458The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.16. The current Payout Ratio is 44.07% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1755216000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-07-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.