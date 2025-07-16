Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for JX Luxventure Group Inc (JXG)

The closing price of JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ: JXG) was $1.12 for the day, up 16.67% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $16.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. JXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9412.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JXG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXG now has a Market Capitalization of 4525864 and an Enterprise Value of 18813708. As of this moment, JX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.377 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JXG is 0.90, which has changed by -0.23809522 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JXG has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -48.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.44%.

Shares Statistics:

JXG traded an average of 160.62K shares per day over the past three months and 279420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.80M. Insiders hold about 6.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.14% stake in the company. Shares short for JXG as of 1749772800 were 12899 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1747267200 on 127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12899 and a Short% of Float of 0.33000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

