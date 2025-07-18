Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INKT) was $23.25 for the day, up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $23.11. In other words, the price has increased by $0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.85 million shares were traded. INKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.2001.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INKT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INKT now has a Market Capitalization of 92666592 and an Enterprise Value of 31327074.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INKT is 0.22, which has changed by 2.9048078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INKT has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.60%.

Shares Statistics:

INKT traded an average of 913.42K shares per day over the past three months and 5291620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.99M. Insiders hold about 75.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.58% stake in the company. Shares short for INKT as of 1749772800 were 10657 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1747267200 on 21964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10657 and a Short% of Float of 1.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$2.82.