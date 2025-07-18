Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI) was $0.34 for the day, down -4.12% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. NVNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3584 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3328.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVNI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVNI now has a Market Capitalization of 31782812. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVNI is -0.45, which has changed by -0.71300817 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVNI has reached a high of $12.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.67%.

Shares Statistics:

NVNI traded an average of 20.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1174110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.18M. Insiders hold about 58.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.89% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $212.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.28MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.2M and the low estimate is $244.2M.