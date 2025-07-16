Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) was $4.03 for the day, down -10.24% from the previous closing price of $4.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.82 million shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.67 and its Current Ratio is at 4.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on June 28, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 07, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.

On June 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Freedman Lori bought 142,379 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 413,625 led to the insider holds 837,437 shares of the business.

Freedman Lori bought 100,863 shares of ORGO for $284,716 on Jun 04 ’25. The Chief Admin. and Legal Officer now owns 695,058 shares after completing the transaction at $2.82 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Freedman Lori, who serves as the Chief Admin. and Legal Officer of the company, bought 9,022 shares for $2.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,949 and bolstered with 846,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGO now has a Market Capitalization of 511221632 and an Enterprise Value of 522118944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.138 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.174.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORGO is 1.75, which has changed by 0.45307446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $6.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.62%.

Shares Statistics:

ORGO traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 896990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.15M. Insiders hold about 49.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.44% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of 1749772800 were 10806635 with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 1747267200 on 12101482. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10806635 and a Short% of Float of 24.780001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0