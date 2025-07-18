Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) was $51.33 for the day, up 7.63% from the previous closing price of $47.69. In other words, the price has increased by $7.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46.52 million shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RKLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

On April 25, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Saintil Merline sold 6,353 shares for $33.38 per share. The transaction valued at 212,051 led to the insider holds 419,569 shares of the business.

Saintil Merline sold 6,353 shares of RKLB for $186,844 on Jun 20 ’25. The Director now owns 425,922 shares after completing the transaction at $29.41 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, MERLINE SAINTIL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,706 shares for $27.85 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKLB now has a Market Capitalization of 24604471296 and an Enterprise Value of 16566729728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 54.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -95.717.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RKLB is 2.16, which has changed by 6.6749554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $48.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.86%.

Shares Statistics:

RKLB traded an average of 20.98M shares per day over the past three months and 20668880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 460.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 445.51M. Insiders hold about 7.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of 1749772800 were 57350033 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1747267200 on 63654443. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 57350033 and a Short% of Float of 16.299999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0