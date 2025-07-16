Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) was $12.97 for the day, down -25.76% from the previous closing price of $17.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$25.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.14 million shares were traded. SLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.4299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.11 and its Current Ratio is at 5.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On November 15, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.

On July 29, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on July 29, 2024, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 20,000 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 366,623 led to the insider holds 3,304,157 shares of the business.

VIRGINIA EVANS WOLTOSZ & WALTE bought 60,000 shares of SLP for $1,047,000 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, WOLTOSZ WALTER S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $27.15 each. As a result, the insider received 543,074 and left with 3,324,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLP now has a Market Capitalization of 260907120 and an Enterprise Value of 330348736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.205 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.042.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLP is 0.78, which has changed by -0.6051085 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLP has reached a high of $44.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.29%.

Shares Statistics:

SLP traded an average of 436.52K shares per day over the past three months and 551900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.26M. Insiders hold about 19.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.51% stake in the company. Shares short for SLP as of 1749772800 were 1854798 with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1747267200 on 1990074. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1854798 and a Short% of Float of 16.08.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, SLP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0034344592The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 48.95% for SLP, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-07-29 with an ex-dividend date of 1722211200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.13M to a low estimate of $19.05M. As of the current estimate, Simulations Plus Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.54MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.72M. There is a high estimate of $26.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.01MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.37M and the low estimate is $81.8M.