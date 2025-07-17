Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) was $3.27 for the day, up 6.34% from the previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has increased by $6.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VYGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On December 02, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when Ferguson Toby sold 10,086 shares for $3.43 per share. The transaction valued at 34,595 led to the insider holds 157,914 shares of the business.

Sandrock Alfred sold 10,885 shares of VYGR for $37,336 on Apr 02 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 430,931 shares after completing the transaction at $3.43 per share. On Apr 02 ’25, another insider, Sandrock Alfred, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,885 shares for $3.43 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYGR now has a Market Capitalization of 180950032 and an Enterprise Value of -21926652. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.232.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VYGR is 0.90, which has changed by -0.6226623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $9.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.90%.

Shares Statistics:

VYGR traded an average of 595.25K shares per day over the past three months and 680630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Insiders hold about 18.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.84% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of 1749772800 were 3918856 with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 1747267200 on 2811235. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3918856 and a Short% of Float of 8.450000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0