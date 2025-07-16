Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) was $3.78 for the day, down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. WOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 19 ’25 when Elder Teresa L sold 605 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,025 led to the insider holds 1,513,137 shares of the business.

Elder Teresa L bought 40,000 shares of WOW for $200,000 on Feb 19 ’25. On Jan 02 ’25, another insider, Elder Teresa L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,045 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 10,225 and left with 1,513,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOW now has a Market Capitalization of 323098912 and an Enterprise Value of 1361796480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.199 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.207.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WOW is 1.26, which has changed by -0.2780847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WOW has reached a high of $5.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.75%.

Shares Statistics:

WOW traded an average of 274.20K shares per day over the past three months and 192410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 41.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.97% stake in the company. Shares short for WOW as of 1749772800 were 1748634 with a Short Ratio of 6.09, compared to 1747267200 on 1880512. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1748634 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

