Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for ZenaTech Inc (ZENA)

The closing price of ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA) was $6.48 for the day, up 8.00% from the previous closing price of $6.0. In other words, the price has increased by $8.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.39 million shares were traded. ZENA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZENA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 ’24 when Passley Shaun bought 45,447 shares for $8.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZENA now has a Market Capitalization of 165247136 and an Enterprise Value of 158494176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 63.198 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZENA has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.18%.

Shares Statistics:

ZENA traded an average of 5.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1797180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.36M. Insiders hold about 67.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.34% stake in the company. Shares short for ZENA as of 1749772800 were 1180034 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1747267200 on 947828. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1180034 and a Short% of Float of 9.7399995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0