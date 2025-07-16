Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $8.49 in the prior trading day, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) closed at $8.31, down -2.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.25 million shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when David Hazell bought 4,370 shares for $7.92 per share.

Mahesh Chatta Aditya bought 10,665 shares of SAN for $50,659 on Nov 08 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAN now has a Market Capitalization of 123538120704 and an Enterprise Value of 87650312192. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAN is 1.07, which has changed by 0.757764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $8.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8134200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.87B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of 1749772800 were 3430884 with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 1747267200 on 5943201. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3430884 and a Short% of Float of 0.029999999000000003.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.21, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024734981The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29. The current Payout Ratio is 20.18% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 1745971200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

