Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Calix Inc (CALX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $50.59 in the prior trading day, Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) closed at $50.08, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. CALX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CALX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.75 and its Current Ratio is at 4.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 25, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $30.

On May 19, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $49.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on May 19, 2023, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when SINDELAR CORY sold 10,000 shares for $52.00 per share. The transaction valued at 520,000 led to the insider holds 76,285 shares of the business.

CORY J SINDELAR bought 10,000 shares of CALX for $520,000 on Jun 30 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Weening Michael, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $46.59 each. As a result, the insider received 4,658,710 and left with 15,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CALX now has a Market Capitalization of 3246200832 and an Enterprise Value of 3172518144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.843 whereas that against EBITDA is -112.785.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CALX is 1.28, which has changed by 0.3829962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CALX has reached a high of $54.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 802.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657520 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.69M. Insiders hold about 9.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.06% stake in the company. Shares short for CALX as of 1749772800 were 2624993 with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 1747267200 on 2592965. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2624993 and a Short% of Float of 6.54.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $223.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.2M to a low estimate of $223M. As of the current estimate, Calix Inc’s year-ago sales were $198.14MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.02M. There is a high estimate of $228.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $906.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $899.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $902.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $831.52MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $973.7M.