Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Conoco Phillips (COP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $92.55 in the prior trading day, Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) closed at $91.51, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.77 million shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On February 10, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $157 to $124.

On January 17, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on January 17, 2025, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when JOHNSON KIRK L. bought 5,300 shares for $94.24 per share. The transaction valued at 499,472 led to the insider holds 14,527 shares of the business.

Murti Arjun N bought 2,500 shares of COP for $239,675 on Dec 20 ’24. The Director now owns 21,500 shares after completing the transaction at $95.87 per share. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, WALKER R A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,400 shares for $97.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,017,161 and bolstered with 38,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COP now has a Market Capitalization of 115523141632 and an Enterprise Value of 129837678592. As of this moment, Conoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.197 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.074.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COP is 0.66, which has changed by -0.18248111 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $118.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7122760 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.64% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of 1749772800 were 16950034 with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 1747267200 on 20219117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16950034 and a Short% of Float of 1.34000005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.12, compared to 2.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033711504The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 39.97% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-19 with an ex-dividend date of 1747612800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

