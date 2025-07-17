Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Conoco Phillips (COP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $92.55 in the prior trading day, Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) closed at $91.51, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.77 million shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On February 10, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $157 to $124.

On January 17, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on January 17, 2025, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when JOHNSON KIRK L. bought 5,300 shares for $94.24 per share. The transaction valued at 499,472 led to the insider holds 14,527 shares of the business.

Murti Arjun N bought 2,500 shares of COP for $239,675 on Dec 20 ’24. The Director now owns 21,500 shares after completing the transaction at $95.87 per share. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, WALKER R A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,400 shares for $97.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,017,161 and bolstered with 38,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COP now has a Market Capitalization of 115523141632 and an Enterprise Value of 129837678592. As of this moment, Conoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.197 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.074.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COP is 0.66, which has changed by -0.18248111 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $118.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7122760 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.64% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of 1749772800 were 16950034 with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 1747267200 on 20219117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16950034 and a Short% of Float of 1.34000005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.12, compared to 2.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033711504The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 39.97% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-19 with an ex-dividend date of 1747612800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.