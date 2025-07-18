Ratio Analysis: Unpacking CorMedix Inc (CRMD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $11.13 in the prior trading day, CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed at $11.07, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.99 and its Current Ratio is at 4.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 07, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on March 07, 2025, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’24 when Mistry Erin bought 1,500 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 14,985 led to the insider holds 52,011 shares of the business.

Hurlburt Elizabeth sold 140,027 shares of CRMD for $1,565,670 on Nov 14 ’24. The EVP now owns 45,397 shares after completing the transaction at $11.18 per share. On Nov 14 ’24, another insider, Hurlburt Elizabeth, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 140,027 shares for $11.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 823931200 and an Enterprise Value of 758573568. As of this moment, CorMedix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.189 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.832.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRMD is 1.72, which has changed by 1.2720001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $17.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1710680 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.39M. Insiders hold about 2.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of 1749772800 were 8588351 with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 1747267200 on 8450282. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8588351 and a Short% of Float of 12.810000999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0