Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Home Depot, Inc (HD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $358.64 in the prior trading day, Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) closed at $357.4, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.55 million shares were traded. HD stock price reached its highest trading level at $360.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $352.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 259.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.92.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Reduce to Hold on February 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $356 to $410.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Deaton John A. sold 8,892 shares for $369.99 per share. The transaction valued at 3,289,951 led to the insider holds 14,490 shares of the business.

Deaton John A. bought 8,892 shares of HD for $3,289,951 on Jun 03 ’25. On May 28 ’25, another insider, Roseborough Teresa Wynn, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 5,406 shares for $369.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,996,328 and left with 17,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HD now has a Market Capitalization of 355587260416 and an Enterprise Value of 425363406848. As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.682.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HD is 1.00, which has changed by 0.0026820898 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HD has reached a high of $439.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $326.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3393900 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 995.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 994.20M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.54% stake in the company. Shares short for HD as of 1749772800 were 8780769 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1747267200 on 9203242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8780769 and a Short% of Float of 0.88.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HD’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.8, compared to 9.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018960517The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 60.36% for HD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-05 with an ex-dividend date of 1749081600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-12-31 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.