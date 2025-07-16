Ratio Analysis: Unpacking HP Inc (HPQ)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $24.83 in the prior trading day, HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) closed at $24.52, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.75 million shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.485.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 29, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On February 28, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $38.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 29, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when ALVAREZ AIDA bought 10,200 shares for $25.36 per share.

Olson Anneliese sold 21,545 shares of HPQ for $613,817 on Mar 27 ’25. The Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions now owns 169 shares after completing the transaction at $28.49 per share. On Mar 27 ’25, another insider, Olson Anneliese, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,545 shares for $28.49 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPQ now has a Market Capitalization of 23030974464 and an Enterprise Value of 32193613824. As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.593 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.875.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPQ is 1.31, which has changed by -0.34657896 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $39.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8212330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 942.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 936.85M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.82% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of 1749772800 were 29503231 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1747267200 on 34641495. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29503231 and a Short% of Float of 4.2700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.131, compared to 1.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04554974The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 39.29% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-11 with an ex-dividend date of 1757462400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-02 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

HP Inc (HPQ) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 13.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.48 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $13.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.84B to a low estimate of $13.31B. As of the current estimate, HP Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.52BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.22B. There is a high estimate of $14.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.81B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.56BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.42B and the low estimate is $54.37B.