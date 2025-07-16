Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Janus International Group Inc (JBI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $8.9 in the prior trading day, Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) closed at $8.54, down -4.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. JBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 04, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7.50 from $12 previously.

On April 15, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 ’24 when Frayser Peter sold 15,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 225,015 led to the insider holds 217,805 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1195275520 and an Enterprise Value of 1610987776. As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.751 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.388.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBI is 1.25, which has changed by -0.34606904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBI has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 961940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.94M. Insiders hold about 5.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.66% stake in the company. Shares short for JBI as of 1749772800 were 5838721 with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 1747267200 on 7774021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5838721 and a Short% of Float of 4.8899997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Janus International Group Inc (JBI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $216.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.35M to a low estimate of $212M. As of the current estimate, Janus International Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $248.4MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.33M. There is a high estimate of $226.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.83M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $881M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $865.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $875.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.8MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $942.21M and the low estimate is $900M.