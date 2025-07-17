Ratio Analysis: Unpacking LiveOne Inc (LVO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $0.75 in the prior trading day, LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) closed at $0.77, up 2.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.13 million shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6514.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVO now has a Market Capitalization of 74389320 and an Enterprise Value of 95998504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.839 whereas that against EBITDA is -214.122.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LVO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.49477124 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $1.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 535.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.81M. Insiders hold about 23.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.96% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of 1749772800 were 3688197 with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 1747267200 on 3564771. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3688197 and a Short% of Float of 4.8499998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0