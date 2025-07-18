Ratio Analysis: Unpacking MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $1.71 in the prior trading day, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) closed at $1.78, up 4.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. MAIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.35 and its Current Ratio is at 2.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Smith Stan bought 33,333 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 1,305,059 shares of the business.

Guerrero Ramiro bought 20,000 shares of MAIA for $30,000 on May 08 ’25. The Director now owns 588,218 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Smith Stan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 66,666 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,999 and bolstered with 1,271,726 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAIA now has a Market Capitalization of 54771668 and an Enterprise Value of 43689868.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAIA is 0.05, which has changed by -0.5400517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAIA has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 393.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 589510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.93M. Insiders hold about 27.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.09% stake in the company. Shares short for MAIA as of 1749772800 were 394096 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1747267200 on 561621. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 394096 and a Short% of Float of 1.5.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0