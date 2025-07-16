Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $6.43 in the prior trading day, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed at $6.22, down -3.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold 3,317,938 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 27,744,929 led to the insider holds 8,266,342 shares of the business.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold 1,984,053 shares of PRTA for $15,164,712 on May 06 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 5,304,596 shares after completing the transaction at $7.64 per share. On May 05 ’25, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 977,693 shares for $8.11 each. As a result, the insider received 7,930,166 and left with 7,288,649 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTA now has a Market Capitalization of 334803936 and an Enterprise Value of -81002216. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.587 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRTA is -0.04, which has changed by -0.7335267 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $25.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.53%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 918320 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.32M. Insiders hold about 21.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.17% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of 1749772800 were 4655763 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1747267200 on 8952748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4655763 and a Short% of Float of 16.27.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

