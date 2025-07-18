Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $3.86 in the prior trading day, Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) closed at $2.97, down -23.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$23.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.4 million shares were traded. SQNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SQNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on August 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.03 from $6.50 previously.

On June 24, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 ’25 when GEORGES KARAM bought 5,000 shares for $3.86 per share.

GEORGES KARAM bought 13,000 shares of SQNS for $61,360 on Jul 16 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, GEORGES KARAM, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 23,000 shares for $5.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQNS now has a Market Capitalization of 423866528 and an Enterprise Value of 328712672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.459 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.999.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SQNS is 0.39, which has changed by 3.4916668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SQNS has reached a high of $5.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.96%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18842740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.23M. Insiders hold about 4.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SQNS as of 1749772800 were 25866 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1747267200 on 20437. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25866 and a Short% of Float of 0.21.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s year-ago sales were $9.68MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.7M. There is a high estimate of $7.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.76MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.9M and the low estimate is $62.9M.