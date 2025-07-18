Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $4.67 in the prior trading day, Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) closed at $4.62, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.8 million shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.95 and its Current Ratio is at 5.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 1006947456 and an Enterprise Value of 793352640. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.654 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVM is 0.91, which has changed by 0.30927837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $5.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6456080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.52M. Insiders hold about 3.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of 1749772800 were 16312588 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1747267200 on 14122466. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16312588 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SVM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.025, compared to 0.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005353319The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) reflects the combined expertise of 2 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $89.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.2M to a low estimate of $89.2M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc’s year-ago sales were $72.17MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.4M. There is a high estimate of $94.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.89MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.6M and the low estimate is $367M.