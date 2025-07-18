Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $8.29 in the prior trading day, Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) closed at $8.36, up 0.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. SMWB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMWB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 11, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On October 21, 2024, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On September 10, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on September 10, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’25 when Offer Or bought 62,500 shares for $15.64 per share.

Seror Benjamin bought 50,000 shares of SMWB for $706,000 on Jan 14 ’25. On Jan 08 ’25, another insider, Seror Benjamin, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $14.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMWB now has a Market Capitalization of 698378432 and an Enterprise Value of 635340480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.462 whereas that against EBITDA is -99.583.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMWB is 1.10, which has changed by 0.17514122 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMWB has reached a high of $17.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 578.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 568180 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.29M. Insiders hold about 42.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SMWB as of 1749772800 were 345579 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1747267200 on 335537. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 345579 and a Short% of Float of 0.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0