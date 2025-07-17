Ratio Analysis: Unpacking uniQure N.V (QURE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $13.96 in the prior trading day, uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) closed at $14.42, up 3.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QURE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.99 and its Current Ratio is at 11.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when Abi-Saab Walid sold 1,466 shares for $13.92 per share. The transaction valued at 20,407 led to the insider holds 150,437 shares of the business.

Springhorn Jeremy P. sold 2,112 shares of QURE for $30,518 on Jun 20 ’25. The Director now owns 37,694 shares after completing the transaction at $14.45 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, POST LEONARD E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,112 shares for $14.45 each. As a result, the insider received 30,518 and left with 29,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 789473344 and an Enterprise Value of 867039040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.921 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QURE is 0.11, which has changed by 0.57980454 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $19.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 879120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.64M. Insiders hold about 9.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.81% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of 1749772800 were 7670884 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1747267200 on 7043939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7670884 and a Short% of Float of 14.2.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

