Ratio Examination: Atkore Inc (ATKR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) closed at $72.4 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $72.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. ATKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.439.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atkore Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 3.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on February 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $65 from $115 previously.

On December 17, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when Lamps Mark F. sold 1,000 shares for $69.16 per share. The transaction valued at 69,160 led to the insider holds 32,828 shares of the business.

MARK LAMPS bought 1,000 shares of ATKR for $68,680 on May 09 ’25. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, Lamps Mark F., who serves as the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of the company, sold 500 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 32,500 and left with 33,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATKR now has a Market Capitalization of 2436375808 and an Enterprise Value of 2984615680. As of this moment, Atkore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.004 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATKR is 2.10, which has changed by -0.51628757 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATKR has reached a high of $153.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.59%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATKR has traded an average of 434.00K shares per day and 400900 over the past ten days. A total of 33.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.02M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.83% stake in the company. Shares short for ATKR as of 1749772800 were 1545192 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1747267200 on 1575494. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1545192 and a Short% of Float of 5.29.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ATKR is 1.29, from 1.29 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017731959