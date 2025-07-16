Ratio Examination: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) closed at $11.54 down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. AVNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.4797.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avanos Medical Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On May 22, 2023, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Holbrook Kerr sold 7,000 shares for $15.25 per share. The transaction valued at 106,778 led to the insider holds 82,047 shares of the business.

Holbrook Kerr bought 7,000 shares of AVNS for $106,780 on Mar 06 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNS now has a Market Capitalization of 533655744 and an Enterprise Value of 609926336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.885 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVNS is 1.12, which has changed by -0.46261895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVNS has reached a high of $25.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.85%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVNS has traded an average of 459.56K shares per day and 362790 over the past ten days. A total of 46.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.76M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.55% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNS as of 1749772800 were 1668389 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1747267200 on 1316063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1668389 and a Short% of Float of 5.12.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $165.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $165.5M to a low estimate of $165.5M. As of the current estimate, Avanos Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $171.7MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.5M. There is a high estimate of $167.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $672M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $687.8MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695M and the low estimate is $695M.