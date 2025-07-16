Ratio Examination: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $1.9 down -5.94% from its previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 21, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On August 15, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’24 when O’Neill Vincent sold 165 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 58 led to the insider holds 19,957 shares of the business.

Mehta Vimal sold 3,117 shares of BTAI for $1,131 on Dec 16 ’24. The CEO and President now owns 59,605 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Steinhart Richard I, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 577 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 207 and left with 20,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 11506495 and an Enterprise Value of 85824440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 46.341 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.702.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTAI is 0.07, which has changed by -0.9057836 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $21.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTAI has traded an average of 277.79K shares per day and 232990 over the past ten days. A total of 6.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.53M. Insiders hold about 8.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.33% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of 1749772800 were 317641 with a Short Ratio of 1.21, compared to 1747267200 on 133793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 317641 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.48, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.21 and -$9.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.15. EPS for the following year is -$4.61, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.02 and -$11.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $206k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250k to a low estimate of $168k. As of the current estimate, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $256k. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.97M and the low estimate is $672k.