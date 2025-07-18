Ratio Examination: Diodes, Inc (DIOD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Diodes, Inc (NASDAQ: DIOD) closed at $55.45 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $55.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.48 million shares were traded. DIOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.705.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diodes, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 3.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On February 07, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $85.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 05, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Yang Emily sold 950 shares for $56.04 per share. The transaction valued at 53,238 led to the insider holds 65,107 shares of the business.

Yu Gary sold 2,900 shares of DIOD for $162,516 on Feb 04 ’25. The President now owns 79,697 shares after completing the transaction at $56.04 per share. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Whitmire Brett R, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 830 shares for $56.04 each. As a result, the insider received 46,513 and left with 51,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DIOD now has a Market Capitalization of 2572957696 and an Enterprise Value of 2271333888. As of this moment, Diodes,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.693 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.423.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DIOD is 1.48, which has changed by -0.3471219 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DIOD has reached a high of $84.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DIOD has traded an average of 487.75K shares per day and 454890 over the past ten days. A total of 46.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.79M. Insiders hold about 3.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.03% stake in the company. Shares short for DIOD as of 1749772800 were 1690309 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1747267200 on 2297952. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1690309 and a Short% of Float of 6.3.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Diodes, Inc (DIOD) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.83 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $352.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $355.3M to a low estimate of $343M. As of the current estimate, Diodes, Inc’s year-ago sales were $319.77MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.09M. There is a high estimate of $378M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.45B.

