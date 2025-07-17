Ratio Examination: Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) closed at $13.15 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. MRTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marten Transport, Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 09, 2024, Vertical Research Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 ’25 when BAUER JERRY M bought 20,000 shares for $12.88 per share. The transaction valued at 257,660 led to the insider holds 176,444 shares of the business.

BAUER JERRY M bought 10,000 shares of MRTN for $158,051 on Oct 30 ’24. The Director now owns 156,444 shares after completing the transaction at $15.81 per share. On Jul 25 ’24, another insider, Phillips Adam Daniel, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $18.34 each. As a result, the insider received 82,535 and left with 7,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTN now has a Market Capitalization of 1071638208 and an Enterprise Value of 1019436608. As of this moment, Marten’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.088 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRTN is 0.99, which has changed by -0.26579523 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRTN has reached a high of $19.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.66%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRTN has traded an average of 513.52K shares per day and 460460 over the past ten days. A total of 81.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.45M. Insiders hold about 29.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.13% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTN as of 1749772800 were 898400 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1747267200 on 977628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 898400 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRTN is 0.24, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 72.64% for MRTN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-08-14 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

  • Ltd., Marten Transport, MRTN, MRTN stock, NASDAQ:MRTN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.