Ratio Examination: Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) closed at $13.15 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. MRTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marten Transport, Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 09, 2024, Vertical Research Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 ’25 when BAUER JERRY M bought 20,000 shares for $12.88 per share. The transaction valued at 257,660 led to the insider holds 176,444 shares of the business.

BAUER JERRY M bought 10,000 shares of MRTN for $158,051 on Oct 30 ’24. The Director now owns 156,444 shares after completing the transaction at $15.81 per share. On Jul 25 ’24, another insider, Phillips Adam Daniel, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $18.34 each. As a result, the insider received 82,535 and left with 7,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTN now has a Market Capitalization of 1071638208 and an Enterprise Value of 1019436608. As of this moment, Marten’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.088 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRTN is 0.99, which has changed by -0.26579523 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRTN has reached a high of $19.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.66%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRTN has traded an average of 513.52K shares per day and 460460 over the past ten days. A total of 81.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.45M. Insiders hold about 29.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.13% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTN as of 1749772800 were 898400 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1747267200 on 977628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 898400 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRTN is 0.24, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 72.64% for MRTN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-08-14 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.