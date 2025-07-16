Ratio Examination: Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) closed at $70.78 down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $72.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.42 million shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.3299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omnicom Group, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

On June 23, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,639 shares for $73.65 per share. The transaction valued at 120,712 led to the insider holds 10,586 shares of the business.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON bought 1,639 shares of OMC for $120,712 on May 30 ’25. On Oct 18 ’24, another insider, Castellaneta Andrew, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $105.29 each. As a result, the insider received 421,154 and left with 23,545 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMC now has a Market Capitalization of 13861130240 and an Enterprise Value of 18581071872. As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMC is 0.96, which has changed by -0.23807025 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $107.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMC has traded an average of 3.72M shares per day and 4242310 over the past ten days. A total of 195.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.73M. Insiders hold about 1.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.87% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of 1749772800 were 27155054 with a Short Ratio of 7.48, compared to 1747267200 on 24937880. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27155054 and a Short% of Float of 15.920000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OMC is 2.80, from 2.8 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03854095The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 37.56% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-10 with an ex-dividend date of 1749513600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-06-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.61 and $8.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.44. EPS for the following year is $9.05, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $9.43 and $8.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.99B to a low estimate of $3.92B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.85BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.96B. There is a high estimate of $4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.94B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.69BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.06B and the low estimate is $15.99B.