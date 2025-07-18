Ratio Examination: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) closed at $32.33 down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $32.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. PARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

On March 27, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $19.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 ’25 when CHASE ANTHONY R bought 14,235 shares for $16.75 per share.

Monteleone William sold 26,507 shares of PARR for $419,076 on Dec 16 ’24. The President and CEO now owns 357,374 shares after completing the transaction at $15.81 per share. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Monteleone William, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 26,507 shares for $15.81 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1667545984 and an Enterprise Value of 2868811264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.371 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PARR is 1.82, which has changed by 0.39259565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has reached a high of $35.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PARR has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1505820 over the past ten days. A total of 52.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.91M. Insiders hold about 5.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.75% stake in the company. Shares short for PARR as of 1749772800 were 4654169 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1747267200 on 3832646. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4654169 and a Short% of Float of 11.4700004.

Dividends & Splits

