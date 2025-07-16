Ratio Examination: Robert Half Inc (RHI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) closed at $40.02 down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $41.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.14 million shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Robert Half Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On May 02, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’24 when Kempthorne Dirk A sold 1,032 shares for $74.35 per share. The transaction valued at 76,729 led to the insider holds 12,310 shares of the business.

Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 1,032 shares of RHI for $76,058 on Nov 22 ’24. On Aug 01 ’24, another insider, Kempthorne Dirk A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $63.09 each. As a result, the insider received 82,015 and left with 13,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 4088603392 and an Enterprise Value of 4021857536. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.709 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.985.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RHI is 1.01, which has changed by -0.376647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $78.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.79%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RHI has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 2321120 over the past ten days. A total of 102.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.78M. Insiders hold about 3.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of 1749772800 were 11763162 with a Short Ratio of 5.90, compared to 1747267200 on 11412028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11763162 and a Short% of Float of 19.479999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RHI is 2.24, from 2.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052964043The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 86.81% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1747958400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-06-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

