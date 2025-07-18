Ratio Examination: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) closed at $134.93 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $136.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.4101.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shake Shack Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 144.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

On July 08, 2025, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $127.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Fogertey Katherine Irene sold 2,023 shares for $141.28 per share. The transaction valued at 285,808 led to the insider holds 33,165 shares of the business.

Fogertey Katherine Irene sold 670 shares of SHAK for $93,817 on Jul 08 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 32,495 shares after completing the transaction at $140.03 per share. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, Katherine Fogertey, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,695 shares for $140.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHAK now has a Market Capitalization of 5757017600 and an Enterprise Value of 6201086976. As of this moment, Shake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 469.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.833 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.269.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHAK is 1.84, which has changed by 0.5919063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $144.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHAK has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 1058470 over the past ten days. A total of 40.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.33M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.62% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of 1749772800 were 5618750 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1747267200 on 5043416. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5618750 and a Short% of Float of 20.169999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 21.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $2.0 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $352.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $366M to a low estimate of $346.02M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc’s year-ago sales were $316.5MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $363.27M. There is a high estimate of $378.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.59B.