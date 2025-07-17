Ratio Examination: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $23.19 down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $23.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.01 million shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Salen Kristina sold 1,651 shares for $21.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,133 led to the insider holds 21,722 shares of the business.

Salen Kristina bought 1,651 shares of SIRI for $35,133 on Jun 03 ’25. On May 27 ’25, another insider, Salen Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,651 shares for $22.27 each. As a result, the insider received 36,768 and left with 15,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 7836480512 and an Enterprise Value of 18101127168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.104 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.461.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIRI is 0.92, which has changed by -0.37371135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $41.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.66%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIRI has traded an average of 3.34M shares per day and 3234620 over the past ten days. A total of 339.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.02M. Insiders hold about 8.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.52% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of 1749772800 were 28962183 with a Short Ratio of 8.77, compared to 1747267200 on 28717417. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28962183 and a Short% of Float of 13.930000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 1.08, from 1.072 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04494759The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 11.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.11B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.18BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $8.35B.