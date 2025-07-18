Ratio Examination: Sonic Automotive, Inc (SAH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Sonic Automotive, Inc (NYSE: SAH) closed at $76.3 down -10.41% from its previous closing price of $85.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. SAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonic Automotive, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

On May 28, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $64.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 23, 2025, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when DYKE JEFF sold 576 shares for $70.02 per share. The transaction valued at 40,334 led to the insider holds 605,393 shares of the business.

DYKE JEFF bought 576 shares of SAH for $40,334 on Jun 02 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, DYKE JEFF, who serves as the President of the company, sold 31,152 shares for $70.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,182,316 and left with 605,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAH now has a Market Capitalization of 2591224320 and an Enterprise Value of 6334802432. As of this moment, Sonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.437 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.351.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAH is 1.01, which has changed by 0.52247 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAH has reached a high of $89.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAH has traded an average of 201.74K shares per day and 213720 over the past ten days. A total of 21.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.95M. Insiders hold about 61.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.64% stake in the company. Shares short for SAH as of 1749772800 were 1460428 with a Short Ratio of 7.26, compared to 1747267200 on 1621267. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1460428 and a Short% of Float of 12.0699994.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAH is 1.35, from 1.3 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01526359The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 20.25% for SAH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-01-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Sonic Automotive, Inc (SAH) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.97, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8B to a low estimate of $3.52B. As of the current estimate, Sonic Automotive, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.45BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56B. There is a high estimate of $3.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.22BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.79B and the low estimate is $14.55B.