Ratio Examination: Sonic Automotive, Inc (SAH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Sonic Automotive, Inc (NYSE: SAH) closed at $76.3 down -10.41% from its previous closing price of $85.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. SAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.07.

For a deeper understanding of Sonic Automotive, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

On May 28, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $64.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when DYKE JEFF sold 576 shares for $70.02 per share. The transaction valued at 40,334 led to the insider holds 605,393 shares of the business.

DYKE JEFF bought 576 shares of SAH for $40,334 on Jun 02 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, DYKE JEFF, who serves as the President of the company, sold 31,152 shares for $70.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,182,316 and left with 605,969 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAH now has a Market Capitalization of 2591224320 and an Enterprise Value of 6334802432. As of this moment, Sonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.437 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.351.

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAH is 1.01, which has changed by 0.52247 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAH has reached a high of $89.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.57%.

For the past three months, SAH has traded an average of 201.74K shares per day and 213720 over the past ten days. A total of 21.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.95M. Insiders hold about 61.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.64% stake in the company. Shares short for SAH as of 1749772800 were 1460428 with a Short Ratio of 7.26, compared to 1747267200 on 1621267. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1460428 and a Short% of Float of 12.0699994.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAH is 1.35, from 1.3 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01526359The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 20.25% for SAH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-01-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

The current market rating for Sonic Automotive, Inc (SAH) reflects the collective analysis of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.97, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $6.25.

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8B to a low estimate of $3.52B. As of the current estimate, Sonic Automotive, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.45BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56B. There is a high estimate of $3.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.22BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.79B and the low estimate is $14.55B.

