Ratio Examination: Thor Industries, Inc (THO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) closed at $88.76 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $89.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.745.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thor Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On March 20, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 19, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $86.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 3,000 shares for $85.40 per share. The transaction valued at 256,200 led to the insider holds 136,400 shares of the business.

ZUHL COLLEEN A sold 4,354 shares of THO for $500,710 on Oct 16 ’24. The SR. VP AND CHIEF FIN. OFFICER now owns 131,905 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Oct 16 ’24, another insider, ZUHL COLLEEN A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,354 shares for $115.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THO now has a Market Capitalization of 4692173312 and an Enterprise Value of 5277580800. As of this moment, Thor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THO is 1.21, which has changed by -0.11243856 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $118.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THO has traded an average of 718.92K shares per day and 643250 over the past ten days. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.69M. Insiders hold about 4.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.96% stake in the company. Shares short for THO as of 1749772800 were 5211304 with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 1747267200 on 5146725. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5211304 and a Short% of Float of 11.4700004.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for THO is 2.00, from 1.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022242194The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 38.85% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 1751328000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-01-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.