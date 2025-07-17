Ratio Examination: Thor Industries, Inc (THO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) closed at $88.76 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $89.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. THO stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.745.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Thor Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On March 20, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 19, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $86.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH bought 3,000 shares for $85.40 per share. The transaction valued at 256,200 led to the insider holds 136,400 shares of the business.

ZUHL COLLEEN A sold 4,354 shares of THO for $500,710 on Oct 16 ’24. The SR. VP AND CHIEF FIN. OFFICER now owns 131,905 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Oct 16 ’24, another insider, ZUHL COLLEEN A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,354 shares for $115.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THO now has a Market Capitalization of 4692173312 and an Enterprise Value of 5277580800. As of this moment, Thor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THO is 1.21, which has changed by -0.11243856 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THO has reached a high of $118.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THO has traded an average of 718.92K shares per day and 643250 over the past ten days. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.69M. Insiders hold about 4.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.96% stake in the company. Shares short for THO as of 1749772800 were 5211304 with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 1747267200 on 5146725. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5211304 and a Short% of Float of 11.4700004.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for THO is 2.00, from 1.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022242194The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 38.85% for THO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 1751328000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-01-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

  • Inc., NYSE:THO, THO, THO stock, Thor Industries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.