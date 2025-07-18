Ratio Examination: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) closed at $17.51 down -0.74% from its previous closing price of $17.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.49 million shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.495.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TripAdvisor Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 05, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $12.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Underweight rating on September 05, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Ambeskovic Almir sold 16,643 shares for $15.33 per share. The transaction valued at 255,065 led to the insider holds 15,931 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIP now has a Market Capitalization of 2067790976 and an Enterprise Value of 1646102016. As of this moment, TripAdvisor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.896 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.198.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRIP is 1.28, which has changed by 0.0066518784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $18.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRIP has traded an average of 3.76M shares per day and 6119750 over the past ten days. A total of 129.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.21M. Insiders hold about 15.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.45% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of 1749772800 were 14415834 with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 1747267200 on 9642908. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14415834 and a Short% of Float of 16.17.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0