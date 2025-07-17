The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) closed at $6.35 down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $6.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.235.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Under Armour Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Shadman Mehri sold 16,287 shares for $6.14 per share. The transaction valued at 100,084 led to the insider holds 191,796 shares of the business.

Shadman Mehri bought 16,287 shares of UA for $100,084 on Jun 03 ’25. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, Bergman David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $9.09 each. As a result, the insider received 272,604 and left with 494,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 2781776384 and an Enterprise Value of 3563611904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.545.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UA is 1.54, which has changed by 0.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $10.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UA has traded an average of 3.18M shares per day and 2251009 over the past ten days. A total of 202.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.84M. Insiders hold about 72.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of 1749772800 were 9287474 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1747267200 on 8954899.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.18BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $5.01B.