Ratio Examination: Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) closed at $4.62 down -5.33% from its previous closing price of $4.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on April 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 04, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 58989084 and an Enterprise Value of 38319168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNCY is 1.89, which has changed by 0.033898354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNCY has traded an average of 629.45K shares per day and 1239170 over the past ten days. A total of 11.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.00M. Insiders hold about 13.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.93% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of 1749772800 were 369282 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1747267200 on 66609. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 369282 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is $16.01, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $66.6 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $40M.