Ratio Revelations: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (AMBP)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A (NYSE: AMBP) closed the day trading at $4.55 down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $4.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. AMBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5401.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

On January 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.10.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.90 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2719534848 and an Enterprise Value of 6339155968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.259 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.078.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMBP is 0.56, which has changed by 0.2394737 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMBP has reached a high of $4.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBP traded about 2.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBP traded about 1553060 shares per day. A total of 597.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.85M. Insiders hold about 76.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBP as of 1749772800 were 4515448 with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 1747267200 on 1921957. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4515448 and a Short% of Float of 3.15.

Dividends & Splits

AMBP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.4 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08695652