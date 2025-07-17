Ratio Revelations: Ardent Health Inc (ARDT)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Ardent Health Inc (NYSE: ARDT) closed the day trading at $12.01 down -13.72% from the previous closing price of $13.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. ARDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARDT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 ’24 when Webb Robert Thomas bought 20,000 shares for $16.98 per share. The transaction valued at 339,600 led to the insider holds 40,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDT now has a Market Capitalization of 1717958528 and an Enterprise Value of 4120552448. As of this moment, Ardent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.684 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.572.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARDT is 0.31, which has changed by -0.09775841 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDT has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARDT traded about 301.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARDT traded about 303640 shares per day. A total of 143.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.71M. Insiders hold about 84.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.14% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDT as of 1749772800 were 1663884 with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 1747267200 on 1651435. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1663884 and a Short% of Float of 5.0.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ardent Health Inc (ARDT) is a result of the insights provided by 8.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Ardent Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.47BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.97BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.74B and the low estimate is $6.65B.