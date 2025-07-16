Ratio Revelations: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) closed the day trading at $7.4 down -5.97% from the previous closing price of $7.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.93 million shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.58 and its Current Ratio is at 4.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 05, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Saik Andrew sold 5,700 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 43,377 led to the insider holds 164,401 shares of the business.

Andrew Saik bought 5,927 shares of ARVN for $43,593 on Jun 24 ’25. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, Cacace Angela M, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,583 shares for $7.49 each. As a result, the insider received 19,347 and left with 154,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVN now has a Market Capitalization of 540136384 and an Enterprise Value of -406583360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.952 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.448.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARVN is 2.24, which has changed by -0.7595478 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $34.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARVN traded about 2.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARVN traded about 1734200 shares per day. A total of 73.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.64M. Insiders hold about 12.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.82% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of 1749772800 were 8325671 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1747267200 on 8231632. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8325671 and a Short% of Float of 11.59.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0