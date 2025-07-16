Ratio Revelations: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) closed the day trading at $3.26 down -5.78% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BYND, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.07 and its Current Ratio is at 3.39.

On November 13, 2023, Consumer Edge Research Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Mizuho Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when GRAYSON CHELSEA A sold 492 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,722 led to the insider holds 43,177 shares of the business.

GRAYSON CHELSEA A bought 492 shares of BYND for $1,702 on Jun 25 ’25. On May 28 ’25, another insider, GRAYSON CHELSEA A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,125 shares for $3.11 each. As a result, the insider received 3,499 and left with 43,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 249296768 and an Enterprise Value of 1386971264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.913.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BYND is 2.24, which has changed by -0.5380508 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BYND traded about 1.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BYND traded about 1135300 shares per day. A total of 76.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.01M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of 1749772800 were 28550316 with a Short Ratio of 14.95, compared to 1747267200 on 29760507. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28550316 and a Short% of Float of 39.099996999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $85.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.26M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc’s year-ago sales were $93.19MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.96M. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.45MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339M and the low estimate is $300.4M.