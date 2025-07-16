Ratio Revelations: BTCS Inc (BTCS)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) closed the day trading at $4.75 up 17.28% from the previous closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has increased by $17.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.54 million shares were traded. BTCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1201.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTCS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.43 and its Current Ratio is at 43.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Handerhan Michal sold 87,221 shares for $6.04 per share. The transaction valued at 526,815 led to the insider holds 1,516,881 shares of the business.

Charles Allen bought 400,000 shares of BTCS for $2,364,000 on Jul 09 ’25. On Jul 08 ’25, another insider, Handerhan Michal, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $2.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCS now has a Market Capitalization of 100203152 and an Enterprise Value of 48958200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.218 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTCS is 1.13, which has changed by 1.4251497 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCS has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTCS traded about 4.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTCS traded about 21333940 shares per day. A total of 20.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.70M. Insiders hold about 41.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.91% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCS as of 1749772800 were 1105194 with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 1747267200 on 1390736. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1105194 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for BTCS Inc (BTCS) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7M to a low estimate of $1.7M. As of the current estimate, BTCS Inc’s year-ago sales were $561.19kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8M. There is a high estimate of $1.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.07M