Ratio Revelations: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed the day trading at $2.04 down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLNE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On September 05, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.

On July 13, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2023, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Vreeland Robert M. bought 10,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 16,730 led to the insider holds 646,938 shares of the business.

Vreeland Robert M. bought 10,000 shares of CLNE for $18,300 on Mar 06 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 636,938 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, Vreeland Robert M., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,100 and bolstered with 458,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 450803264 and an Enterprise Value of 578799744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.392 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.143.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLNE is 2.65, which has changed by -0.18909091 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLNE traded about 2.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLNE traded about 2516300 shares per day. A total of 223.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.46M. Insiders hold about 26.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.51% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of 1749772800 were 9537724 with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1747267200 on 11305620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9537724 and a Short% of Float of 5.8000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0