Ratio Revelations: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed the day trading at $2.04 down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLNE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On September 05, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.

On July 13, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2023, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Vreeland Robert M. bought 10,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 16,730 led to the insider holds 646,938 shares of the business.

Vreeland Robert M. bought 10,000 shares of CLNE for $18,300 on Mar 06 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 636,938 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, Vreeland Robert M., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,100 and bolstered with 458,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 450803264 and an Enterprise Value of 578799744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.392 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.143.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLNE is 2.65, which has changed by -0.18909091 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLNE traded about 2.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLNE traded about 2516300 shares per day. A total of 223.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.46M. Insiders hold about 26.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.51% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of 1749772800 were 9537724 with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1747267200 on 11305620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9537724 and a Short% of Float of 5.8000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE, CLNE stock, NASDAQ:CLNE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.