Ratio Revelations: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) closed the day trading at $28.94 down -6.01% from the previous closing price of $30.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. CVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.9319 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.33.

On July 17, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on July 17, 2024, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 ’25 when ICAHN CARL C bought 7,907 shares for $18.21 per share. The transaction valued at 143,986 led to the insider holds 70,418,471 shares of the business.

ICAHN CARL C bought 41,130 shares of CVI for $746,921 on Apr 25 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 70,410,564 shares after completing the transaction at $18.16 per share. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, ICAHN CARL C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 30,183 shares for $18.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 549,331 and bolstered with 70,369,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVI now has a Market Capitalization of 2909367296 and an Enterprise Value of 4182246656. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.566 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.492.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVI is 1.20, which has changed by 0.22693074 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has reached a high of $32.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVI traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVI traded about 953910 shares per day. A total of 100.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.11M. Insiders hold about 70.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CVI as of 1749772800 were 4500025 with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 1747267200 on 4759610. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4500025 and a Short% of Float of 14.840000999999999.

Dividends & Splits

CVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.5 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016239038The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.85.