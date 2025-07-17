Ratio Revelations: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) closed the day trading at $5.62 down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $5.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.28 million shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.585.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVLV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Ellenbogen Michael sold 56,263 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 185,668 led to the insider holds 2,083,961 shares of the business.

Chitkara Anil sold 72,148 shares of EVLV for $238,088 on Mar 03 ’25. The Founder & Chief Growth Officer now owns 1,275,100 shares after completing the transaction at $3.30 per share. On Nov 04 ’24, another insider, Muelhoefer Jay, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 80,959 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 178,919 and left with 175,148 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 921657472 and an Enterprise Value of 1002715648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.346.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVLV is 1.70, which has changed by 0.72477067 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $6.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.79%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVLV traded about 3.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVLV traded about 2044630 shares per day. A total of 163.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.68M. Insiders hold about 30.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.05% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of 1749772800 were 8990185 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1747267200 on 14410788. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8990185 and a Short% of Float of 6.5600000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0