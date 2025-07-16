Ratio Revelations: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed the day trading at $87.72 down -9.18% from the previous closing price of $96.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.58 million shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBRDK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when MAFFEI GREGORY B sold 125,000 shares for $79.74 per share. The transaction valued at 9,967,349 led to the insider holds 1,435,256 shares of the business.

MAFFEI GREGORY B sold 36,733 shares of LBRDK for $2,845,623 on Dec 19 ’24. The President/CEO now owns 1,398,523 shares after completing the transaction at $77.47 per share. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, MAFFEI GREGORY B, who serves as the President/CEO of the company, sold 119,990 shares for $80.61 each. As a result, the insider received 9,672,578 and left with 1,560,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 12577206272 and an Enterprise Value of 18050854912. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.407 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LBRDK is 0.99, which has changed by 0.689818 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $104.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBRDK traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBRDK traded about 1315960 shares per day. A total of 123.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.58M. Insiders hold about 20.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.97% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of 1749772800 were 3547274 with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1747267200 on 3324440.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0