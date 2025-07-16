Ratio Revelations: Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) closed the day trading at $27.96 down -4.83% from the previous closing price of $29.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.555 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.945.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

On December 16, 2024, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $47.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Allen Chad W bought 6,000 shares for $27.22 per share.

Dirlam Adam A. bought 17,160 shares of NOG for $463,320 on Jun 02 ’25. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, O’GRADY NICHOLAS L., who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $27.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,480 and bolstered with 226,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2759766528 and an Enterprise Value of 5061891072. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.449 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.832.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOG is 1.57, which has changed by -0.2899952 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $44.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOG traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOG traded about 1649950 shares per day. A total of 98.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.82M. Insiders hold about 2.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.39% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of 1749772800 were 18681384 with a Short Ratio of 10.60, compared to 1747267200 on 19548901. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18681384 and a Short% of Float of 31.45.

Dividends & Splits

NOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.74, up from 1.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05752213The current Payout Ratio is 31.92% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-27 with an ex-dividend date of 1750982400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-09-21 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.02 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $545.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $592.36M to a low estimate of $475.28M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc’s year-ago sales were $561.02MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.73M. There is a high estimate of $574.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.38M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.01B.